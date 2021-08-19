Two dead, 20 missing as search continues for people trapped by flooding in western NC

Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.

The identities of the two dead have not been released.

Both were found overnight and the bodies were sent to a medical examiner for identification, according to a news release from Haywood County Emergency Services.

“Over 200 searchers set off today on missions to continue searching home to home along the Pigeon River, clearing areas and making preliminary assessments of damage,” the county said.

“Ground, aerial (drone), and swift water rescue teams are continuing intensive search efforts today.”

The number of missing dropped by 15 overnight after “several people were determined to be safe and reunited with their families.”

County officials report their efforts to find people are hampered by “significant damage to roads and bridges, especially in Cruso, with at least 10-15 bridges damaged or destroyed.”

Nearly a dozen people are staying in an emergency shelter, officials said.

The flooding was caused Tuesday by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Wednesday and noted both Haywood and Transylvania counties “were especially hard hit,” with as much as a foot of rain.

“Unconfirmed reports” in some communities put water levels at “3 to 7 feet higher than their previous high watermark,” Cooper said at a Wednesday press conference.

There were 98 rescues during the storm, Cooper said.

Cell service was out in the county, and there are “widespread water outages” due to waterline breaks and the Canton water plant going offline.

