Toasted sub shop with a marijuana theme and full bar makes its NC debut in Charlotte

Cheba Hut, opening three locations in Charlotte, has more than 30 sub sandwiches named after cannabis strains like Kali Mist and White Widow, as well as Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies. Cheba Hut

A sub shop with a full bar and marijuana theme will enter the North Carolina market by opening at least three locations in Charlotte.

The first Charlotte Cheba Hut, a marijuana-themed toasted sub joint, will open next spring, said Michael Doney, who is opening the restaurants with Michael Hopkins and Tim Webster, all Charlotte residents.

The restaurant will be in a new building on Rozelles Ferry Road, near the Five Points intersection in historic West End, Doney told the Observer Monday.

Cheba Hut does not serve cannabis products but its slogans and product names are weed-centric.

The local owners are aiming to open the fast-casual restaurant on April 20, another salute to marijuana referencing 420, Doney said. The other two restaurants will be in neighborhoods close to uptown, although those locations have not yet been determined.

The trio, with real estate, construction and corporate backgrounds, learned about Cheba Hut during a trip to Denver, Colorado. Doney said they thought the food was delicious and had never been in a deli with a full bar before.

“We were looking for a different food option with character,” Doney said of opening a franchise in Charlotte.

Each Cheba Hut also has a wall mural connected to the neighborhood and painted by a local artist, Doney said.

“It fits our style which is unique, funky and eclectic,” Doney said. “It’s a pretty cool place to hang out.”

Each Charlotte location will hire about 30 full- and part-time employees, Doney said.

What to expect

Cheba Hut has more than 30 sub sandwiches, as well as Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies.

The subs — with meat and vegetarian options — are named after cannabis strains, like Kali Mist, a turkey and avocado sandwich, and White Widow, a chicken, ranch dressing and mushroom. There also are weed themes like The Kind, turkey, bacon and mushrooms, and 5-0, smoked ham, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni and bacon.

The Charlotte locations also will feature local craft beer and a full bar. Among the “cottonmouth cure” beverages and cocktails are Dirty Hippie, Bloody Mary Jane and Hash Can.

More about Cheba Hut

The company tells its story online: “Cheba Hut is a ‘toasted’ sub concept that has been curing munchies since 1998.”

Founded by Scott Jennings, Cheba Hut has over 40 locations in 14 states. The franchise started in Tempe, Arizona, and moved its headquarters to Fort Collins, Colorado, about seven years ago.

The closest Cheba Hut to Charlotte opened in the fall in Atlanta.

“With the legalization of cannabis sweeping the country, our sub sandwich franchise has become even more on-trend than we ever thought possible,” the company said on its website. The Charlotte shop openings come as North Carolina lawmakers are considering legalizing medical marijuana.