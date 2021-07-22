Another Chick-fil-A heads to the Charlotte area, but don’t expect the usual giveaways

Chick-fil-A is opening a restaurant July 27 in Belmont in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte. Sun News file photo

The popular fast-food sandwich chain Chick-fil-A will open a restaurant Tuesday in Belmont, but its opening celebration add and giveaways will be a bit different than usual.

The new restaurant at 925 South Point Road, is just west of Charlotte in Gaston County near the intersection of R. L. Stowe and South Point roads, the company said in a news release. Chick-fil-A is best known for its original chicken sandwich.

But the company won’t hold the traditional Chick-fil-A campout that gives the first 100 customers free food for a year, the company said.

Instead, Chick-fil-A South Point will surprise 100 local heroes making an impact in Belmont with free food for a year.

The South Point location also will open with limited dine-in and drive-thru, with mobile curbside service and third-party delivery available. Contactless ordering and payment are available on the Chick-fil-A mobile app or by ordering online. Store hours will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

The franchise is owned by Natasha Gilbert, who has lived in Belmont for a decade. The store will hire about 120 full- and part-time employees.

Founded in 1967, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is a family-owned and privately held restaurant company with more than 2,600 restaurants in 47 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada.