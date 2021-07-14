‘Self-contained oasis’ with sauna, home theater hits Outer Banks market for $11 million

A massive oceanfront mansion just hit the market for a record $11 million on the Outer Banks.

The 11,000-square-foot “self-contained oasis” in North Carolina boasts a home theater, a five-hole putting green and a room stocked with a pool table and other games, a real estate agent said Tuesday in a news release.

For those who want a break from all the entertainment spaces, the home has a sauna and nine bedrooms to relax in. The listing for the house — which is nicknamed “A Welcome Respite” — also says the future owner will have private access to a secluded beach and views of both the Atlantic Ocean and Currituck Sound.

“‘A Welcome Respite’ is an exclusive, rare and spectacular property,” Melanie Day, Keller Williams Realty OBX Realtor, said in the news release. “The estate is the perfect retreat for those seeking privacy, adventure surrounded by the unmatched natural beauty in the heart of North Carolina’s Outer Banks.”

The house is in Corolla, along the coast and near the Virginia border. The region is home to beach towns and wild horses that are thought to be descendants of a herd that the Spaniards brought with them in the 1500s.

The Outer Banks Association of Realtors said the estate’s $11 million list price makes the mansion the most expensive to ever go on the market on the chain of barrier islands off North Carolina.

“The home includes a remarkable open-concept living area centered around an expansive great room where huge windows overlook the ocean,” officials said in a news release. “The home’s large dining room faces the Currituck Sound, and a thoughtfully designed gourmet kitchen with dual ovens, two dishwashers and three full-sized refrigerators.”

Outside, video shows the home has a poolside bar and decks to take in the coastal breeze. A 250-foot stretch of “personal coastline” and “unencumbered sunrise to sunset vistas” add to the home’s unique features, according to the real estate agent.

The estate went on sale Friday, and footage from the property posted to YouTube this week has more than 2,800 views.