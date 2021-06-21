North Carolina

Massive home goes up in flames, leaving dozens displaced on Outer Banks, officials say

Officials say they are investigating after a huge home caught fire on the Outer Banks.
A fire tore through a massive Outer Banks home on Father’s Day, leaving dozens displaced in the popular tourist destination, officials said.

Facebook user Sheila Foster Davies said it was about 4 a.m. Sunday when she woke up to someone pounding at her door and telling her to evacuate. Video she posted online shows flames leaping from a nearby home in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

“The huge rental house 2 houses away is gone, burned completely to the ground,” she wrote on Facebook. “Praying for our neighbors and all the renters in the houses beside us.”

The fire reportedly engulfed a $4.9 million vacation home, OBX Today reported. At the time of the blaze, 42 people were inside the house, which had 18 bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, according to town spokesperson Rachel Tackett.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department said it teamed up with other agencies to put out the fire, which left “extensive damage” to the home. Cars in the driveway, neighboring houses and a Marriott property also were damaged.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the blaze that broke out on South Virginia Dare Trail, which runs parallel to the ocean. The house is in Kill Devil Hills, a beach town on the Outer Banks barrier islands.

Fifty people were displaced, according to Tackett.

“The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal and Dare County Fire Marshal are investigating to determine the fire origin and cause,” officials said in a news release.

