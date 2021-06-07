Naked man on the run after breaking into ‘several’ North Carolina homes, police say

Police in North Carolina are searching for a man they say broke into “several” homes while naked.

He broke into the occupied homes in West Asheville after midnight Sunday while “wearing no clothing,” according to the Asheville Police Department.

The man stole items and assaulted residents at each of the homes, police say.

“Fortunately, no one was seriously injured,” the police department says.

Later, officers found a man who matched the description of the thief — but he took off on foot and got away, according to police.

Now, police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the man.

He’s described as having brown hair and a short brown beard and a tattoo on his “upper right arm,” police say. He’s also believed to be driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta.

“If you would like to anonymously share information you can text TIP2APD to 847411, or use the TIP2APD smartphone app,” police say. “You can also share information by calling 828-252-1110.”

No other information was available as of Monday morning.