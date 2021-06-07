Dead bodies found under bridge spark search for hit-and-run driver, NC police say

Police in North Carolina are looking for a driver they say hit two people found dead under a bridge Sunday.

The bodies were found beneath the Curtis Bridge in Wilkesboro around 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and officers were called to investigate, according to a news release from the Wilkesboro Police Department.

Investigators later determined the man and woman were “victims of a hit-and-run traffic crash,” police say.

They seem to have been walking on the bridge “sometime in the recent past” when they were hit by a vehicle and thrown over the side, the police department says.

Police have not released the victims’ identities as officers are “working to notify their next of kin.”

Investigators are looking for information on the involved vehicle and driver, police say. Anyone with information is asked to call 336-667-7277.

Wilkesboro is in Wilkes County, about 160 miles west of Raleigh.