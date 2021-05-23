Two Marines run over by truck while camping at Croatan National Forest, NC police say

Two Marines were run over while camping in Croatan National Forest in North Carolina on Friday, officials tell local media outlets. They were seriously injured but are expected to survive. Screen grab/Google Maps

Two Marines are seriously injured after officials say they were run over while camping in Eastern North Carolina.

The man and woman, who are stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, were camping in a tent in Croatan National Forest late Friday night when a truck ran them over, Maj. David McFadyen with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office told WNCT.

The two were taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville with serious injuries, McFadyen told WCTI. They are expected to survive.

The driver, who officials say is stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, drove off after hitting the tent, McFadyen told WITN.

The vehicle was later found, and the suspect was apprehended at Camp Lejeune and taken to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office for further questioning, WNCT reports.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the NCIS are investigating, and no further information was available Sunday.

Croatan National Forest is near New Bern and about 135 miles from Raleigh.