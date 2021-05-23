Couple returning from visit with grandchildren dies in plane crash near their NC home

A North Carolina couple was killed in a plane crash after visiting with their grandchildren, their family says.

The Federal Aviation Administration told McClatchy News that an “unidentified aircraft” crashed with two people onboard just before 6 p.m. Saturday at South Oaks Aerodrome Airport in Winterville.

The couple onboard were Alan and Susan Stancill, who own Sancill’s Wild Game Meat Processing in Ayden, multiple media outlets reported.

A post on the business’s Facebook page says the couple crashed while landing near their home “following a successful flight to visit with grandchildren.”

The two were “avid sport pilot enthusiasts,” the family wrote in the post.

“While there are no words to truly comfort and ease the impact of such an unexpected passing, knowing that their final destination was never in question, gives us hope that one day we will enjoy their smiling faces again,” the family said.

The FAA says it’s investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.