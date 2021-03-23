What do NC’s changes for restaurants, bars and salons mean? Answers to questions.

Guests fill up the outdoor patio at Wye Hill in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday March 10, 2021. jleonard@newsobserver.com

Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Tuesday that he will begin easing some COVID-19 restrictions later this week, when his current version of North Carolina’s stay-at-home order expires.

Here’s what we know about changes in Phase 3 of Cooper’s reopening plan, which remains in effect until April 30, 2021.

Please note that even though capacity limits are increasing, sanitization rules and the mask mandate remain, and all businesses will still be expected to maintain social distancing measures, which could limit the capacity of some establishments.

What are the new capacity rules for bars and restaurants?

▪ Restaurants — along with breweries and wineries — can open at 75% indoor capacity (previously 50%) and 100% outdoor capacity.

▪ Bars, where people tend to mingle more and not observe social distancing rules, will be allowed to open at 50% indoor capacity under the new rules. That increase is up from 30%.

Workers do not apply toward capacity limits.

Also note that guests must remain seated unless entering or exiting, using amenities, visiting the restroom, or obtaining food or drinks.

And remember that distancing and mask rules (while not actively eating or drinking) still apply.

Bartender Lentz Ison mixes a drink at Dram & Draught in Raleigh Friday night, Oct. 2, 2020. The state moved into Phase 3 of its reopening plan Friday at 5 p.m., meaning private bars could open at 30 percent of their outdoor capacity. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Does this mean bars and restaurants can serve alcohol longer?

Yes, the curfew for alcoholic drink sales is lifted.

Can bars and restaurants still sell alcoholic drinks to-go?

Yes, bars may continue to sell mixed alcoholic beverages to-go.

Do capacity limits change for stores and other businesses?

▪ Retail stores can now open at 100% capacity (previously 50%).

▪ Also allowed to open at 100% capacity are museums, aquariums and salons, such as barbershops and nail salons.

▪ Movie theaters can open at 50% indoor capacity and 75% outdoor capacity.

▪ Conference spaces, meeting rooms and reception halls can also open at 50% indoor capacity.

▪ Lounges (including tobacco) and night clubs can also open at 50% indoor capacity — but guests must remain seated unless entering or exiting, using amenities, visiting the restroom, or obtaining food or drinks.

Remember that distancing and mask rules still apply.

Workers do not apply toward capacity limits.

Patrons party in an outdoor area at Alchemy in the Glenwood South bar and restaurant district in Raleigh Wednesday night, Nov. 25, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Do capacity limits change for gyms and swimming pools too?

▪ Yes, gyms (including fitness centers, yoga studios, etc), swimming pools and amusement parks can all open at 75% indoors now, and 100% capacity outdoors.

▪ This also includes businesses such as bowling alleys, skating rinks and rock climbing centers.

Workers do not apply toward capacity limits.

Remember that distancing and mask rules still apply.

What about sports and live performance arenas?

▪ Sports arenas and other live performance venues will be able to open at 50% indoor capacity. This includes arenas for high school sports, both indoors and outdoors.

Distancing and mask rules still apply. Workers, athletes and entertainers do not apply toward capacity limits.

Can we have larger indoor and outdoor gatherings now?

▪ The gathering size limit will be increased to 50 people indoors (up from 25) and to 100 people outdoors (up from 50).

Mask and distancing rules still apply.

Patrons wait in line outside The Dogwood Bar & Eatery In the Glenwood South bar and restaurant district in Raleigh Wednesday night, Nov. 25, 2020. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

What are the rules for a wedding reception?

According to current North Carolina rules, a wedding reception, hosted in a reception hall, conference room or other meeting space, has a 50% maximum occupancy limit, with no overarching occupancy cap.

Wedding ceremonies and other worship, religious and spiritual gatherings are not subject to a limit on attendees, but guests are strongly encouraged to adhere to the 3Ws (Wear a face covering, Wait at least 6 feet apart, and Wash your hands often) while in attendance.

Guests must also remain seated, except to enter and leave, to use amenities, to visit the restroom, and to obtain food or drink.

What are the rules for outdoor festivals, parades and concerts?

According to the state, outdoor parades, fairs and festivals are subject to the mass gathering limit of no more than 100 people per group that may gather together.

Concert events held at outdoor venues for live performances are subject to a 50% occupancy limit, or 12 guests for every 1,000 square feet.

Do we still have to wear masks?

Yes, the mandatory statewide mask mandate does not change.

Under that order, masks are required when out in public, particularly when you are not able to maintain a distance from others.

Additionally, masks should be worn by all employees and customers of retail businesses and restaurants, and salons and personal care businesses. Masks are also required for workers in manufacturing, construction, state government agencies, meat processing and agriculture settings, and for those riding public transportation.

When do these changes take effect?

The current version of the stay-at-home order expires this Friday, so these new rules take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 26, and ends on April 30, 2021.