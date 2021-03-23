NC to relax COVID restrictions, from gathering size to retail and restaurant limits

North Carolina will return to a semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy as Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday he will ease several COVID-19 restrictions, including increasing the size of gatherings and capacity limits in retail and restaurants.

“We can move forward with easing restrictions if we do it safely,” Cooper said.

The state has created three categories of occupancy restrictions: 50% capacity, 75% capacity and 100%. A range of establishments — everything from sports arenas to pools to movie theaters — have been divided into each category, depending on the level of risk they present in spreading the coronavirus.

A mask mandate will remain in effect. All businesses will still be expected to maintain social distancing measures, which could limit the capacity of some establishments.

Here are some highlights of changes in the new executive order. The order goes into effect Friday at 5 p.m. and will remain in place April 30 at 5 p.m.

▪ The gathering size limit will increase to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors. (Previous limits have been 25 indoors and 50 people outdoors).

▪ Retail stores, salons, museums and aquariums will be allowed to open at 100% capacity (up from 50%).

▪ Restaurants, breweries, gyms, recreation facilities (bowling and rock climbing), pools and amusement parks will be open at 75% capacity indoors and 100% outdoors.

▪ Bars, movie theaters, gaming facilities, conference centers, music venues and sports arenas will be allowed to open at 50% capacity. Movie theaters and gaming facilities can operate at 75% outdoors.

▪ The alcohol curfew is being removed. (The curfew has been 11 p.m. since Feb. 26).

“We’re in a promising place,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Cooper’s most recent executive order was set to expire on Friday. North Carolina has been under coronavirus-related executive orders limiting activities for more than a year when the first coronavirus cases were detected in North Carolina.

In February, Cooper lifted a curfew, allowed bars to reopen indoors with limited capacity and raised capacity limits for sports and other gatherings. When evaluating whether to ease restrictions, Cooper has said he relies on data and science, preferring to use a “dimmer switch” approach to easing the limits.

Mass gatherings remain in place, even in outdoor settings because, Cooper said, “We just don’t want that many people coming together at one time, because the more people you get together, the more chance that the virus has to be transmitted.”

Across the state, there have been fewer COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths since a post-holiday surge.

Cohen said North Carolina is seeing metrics decrease among hospitalizations and percent of visits to the emergency department for COVID-like symptoms, while metrics for positive tests are beginning to level off.

“We can responsibly use our dimmer switch approach to ease restrictions,” Cohen said.

Cohen warned, though, that North Carolina needs to remain cautious, particularly as more contagious forms of the virus have been found in the state. So far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 77 samples from North Carolina have contained the variant that was first found in the United Kingdom while eight samples have contained the variant first found in South Africa.

Furthermore, Cohen noted, only a small percentage of North Carolina’s positive tests are being sequenced, the process that lets scientists know if someone is carrying a more contagious form of the virus.

“We can ease restrictions because our trends are moving in the right direction, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Cohen said. “This virus is here, this virus is changing, it’s still contagious and it is still cruel. It still takes someone’s life if they are not protected with a vaccine.”

Vaccine availability

As vaccine supply increases, more people are receiving their shots As of the end of the day Monday, 1.48 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. Another 934,725 have received at least one dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Including vaccinations through federal pharmacy programs, Cohen said, 19% of North Carolina’s adults are fully vaccinated, while 32% are at least partially vaccinated.

Cooper said there is not a specific vaccination rate benchmark connected to reopening, but that it is one of multiple factors to be considered.

“As more people are vaccinated, that does figure into what we are doing,” Cooper said. “The more people we get vaccinated the better we’re going to be.”

Last week, Cooper said all adults in North Carolina would be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, the data set by President Joe Biden.

Now, North Carolina’s eligibility extends as far as the first part of Group 4, people who have medical conditions that put them at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people living in congregate living who have not yet been able to receive a shot.

On April 7, the rest of Group 4, including all people classified as “essential employees,” will become eligible. Cooper has not yet announced when Group 5, the final group that includes all adults, will become eligible. But at least four North Carolina counties have opened up vaccination clinics to Group 5, McClatchy News reported.

North Carolina will likely enter the second half of Group 4 earlier than the announced April 7 date and Group 5 earlier than May 1, Cooper and Cohen said.

Cohen also said that she expects North Carolina to begin receiving more doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot COVID-19 vaccine next week. None of those shots had come to North Carolina the past two weeks while the company ramped up productions.