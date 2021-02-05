Buc-ee’s drops plan for mega gas station in Orange County. ‘Just not the right fit.’

Texas-based Buc-ee’s has dropped plans for a mega gas station and commercial development in rural Orange County.

Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee’s, notified the county of the company’s decision in a letter to the Orange County Planning Department.

“Please accept this letter as notice of our decision to withdraw from consideration the above referenced rezoning application,” Beard wrote in the Friday letter.

“The Orange County Board of Commissioners meeting on January 19th and your followup letter dated January 26th have lead (sic) us to conclude that Orange County is just not the right fit for Buc-ee’s,” he wrote.

The company wanted to build a 425,000-square-foot development on a 104-acre site at Interstates 85/40 near the Alamance County line. It would have been anchored by a 64,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s Travel Center with 60 dual-sided gas pumps.

The county estimated that the $40 million project could create 200 full-time jobs and generate up to $1 million in local property and sales tax revenues in the first phase and more later, The News & Observer previously reported.

It would have been the first North Carolina gas station for Buc-ee’s, which has a fan following and has won awards for the cleanest bathrooms in America.

But after some community opposition, as well as support, the Orange County commissioners voted 5-2 last month to give Buc-ee’s Ltd. officials a list of conditions before a possible county board vote Feb. 16.

The commissioners asked the company to consider a smaller travel center with fewer gas pumps, The N&O previously reported. They also sought a guarantee the station would open with 10 electric vehicle charging stations, and asked for more details about water usage, solar potential and what else could be built.

Commissioner Amy Fowler asked the company to consider a 24-foot sign that meets county rules, instead of the 80-foot sign it proposed, The N&O reported.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.