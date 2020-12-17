One police officer killed, one wounded in gunfight with suspect, Concord police say

One Concord Police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect late Wednesday, according to the Concord Police Department.

A suspect involved in the incident was also killed, the department said.

The shootings occurred just before 11 p.m. on Gateway Lane near Speedway Boulevard, the department said in a tweet. Concord is about 19 miles northeast of Charlotte.

Details of why the officers were at the scene have not been released.

“With a heavy heart, we confirm that two Concord Police Officers were involved in an incident resulting in the tragic loss of a CPD officer,” the department posted on Facebook at 3 a.m. Thursday. “The second officer was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The subject involved was armed and is deceased.”

A news conference to announce further details is planned for early Thursday.

“This loss is devastating not only to the member’s family and loved ones but every police officer across the city, state, and country. Please join us by praying for all involved,” the department posted.

Memorials for the officer are welcomed and can be placed at Concord Police Department Headquarters at the corner of Cabarrus and Spring Street, the department said.

The incident marks the second time in just days that a police officer has been killed in the Charlotte area.

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon was shot and killed early Friday in the Belmont area of Gaston County. A suspect is in custody and has been charged in his killing.

