‘Juvenile male’ fatally shot Sunday in Charlotte’s third weekend killing, CMPD says

Charlotte’s third homicide of the weekend involved a “juvenile male” killed Sunday evening in a neighborhood off Brookshire Boulevard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police reported.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday in 7100 block of Red Bud Circle, which is in the Coulwood East area of northwest Charlotte.

“Officers located a juvenile male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Medic to Atrium Health Main where he was later pronounced deceased,” police said in a news release.

Details of what led to the shooting have not been released and investigators have not said if they have a suspect.

Tips are being sought at 704-432-TIPS and through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

The homicide followed two fatal shootings reported overnight Saturday in apartment communities, one in south Charlotte’s Starmount Forest area and the other just east of UNC-Charlotte, CMPD said.

Victims in those homicide cases were identified as Jontavius Demond Hall, 23 and Derreck Tyrell McDonald, 36, CMPD said.

Arrests have not been made in the two cases.