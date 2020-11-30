Myrtle Beach Sun News Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

North Carolina

16-year-old dies when fire spreads through North Carolina campground, officials say

A 16-year-old boy was killed when flames tore through a Western North Carolina campground over the weekend, officials say.

A fire that started Sunday night in a camper burned nine units, destroying seven of them, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. It happened at Ela Campground & RV Park in Bryson City, a mountain town roughly 60 miles west of Asheville, officials said in a Facebook post.

A teenager, who officials identified as Blake Lantz, died in the fire. His brother was hurt but is expected to be OK, the sheriff’s office said.

As of as of Monday morning, Swain County deputies and the N.C. Bureau of Investigation were investigating the blaze, according to officials.

Officials say Lantz’s body is being taken to Chapel Hill for an autopsy.

Top stories

Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER

North Carolina

15-year-old boy dead, brother injured in campground fire

November 30, 2020 7:40 AM

North Carolina

New school planned on North Carolina island hit by Dorian

November 30, 2020 3:31 AM

North Carolina

Fathers grieve sons killed on the same night in N. Carolina

November 30, 2020 12:02 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service