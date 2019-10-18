Pole skewers backseat of SUV – just after parent drops child at school, NC cops say

The parent had just dropped off a child at school when this SUV was skewered in Thomasville, NC. Thomasville Police Department photo

A routine trip to drop a child off at school spiraled into a series of crazy events Friday for a parent in Thomasville, North Carolina, ending with an SUV skewered by a utility pole, according to police.

Power outages on Main Street and traffic jams were included in the mayhem.

How it unfolded with only one vehicle involved is a mystery yet to be explained by police in Thomasville, a town about 25 miles southwest of Greensboro.

However, the clearly perplexed investigating officers tweeted multiple photos shortly before 9 a.m., indicating the incident on Salem Street defied logic. “No injuries but extremely lucky!” the department said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Photos show the SUV somehow collided with the base of a utility pole, which snapped, then flew with jagged edges through the back window of the SUV.

Part of the pole landed under the vehicle, while the rest remained dangling precariously between the back seat and still-attached utility wires.

Fox 8 reported an area in the middle of town had to be closed to traffic and a few hundred people were left without power “from Main Street in the historic district to Interstate 85 Business.”

Investigators did not say if anyone was charged and did not identify the driver.

Single car accident on Salem Street near Winston Street. No injuries but extremely lucky! Parent had just dropped off child at school. Expect delays in the area for repairs. pic.twitter.com/RWRaIQ7d4W — Thomasville PD (@ThomasvillePD) October 18, 2019