North Carolina
At least 1 dead when helicopter hits power lines and crashes, NC sheriff says
At least one person has died after a helicopter became entangled in power lines and crashed while spraying a field in Union County Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Deputies were at the scene in the 6900 block of N.C. 205 North, according to a sheriff’s office tweet about 5 p.m. That’s north of the New Salem community and near Stanly County.
This is a developing story. Check here for updates.
