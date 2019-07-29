Ax-wielding man shot and killed by woman he assaulted hours earlier, NC police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An ax-wielding man was killed after he came toward a woman who also had a weapon: a gun, North Carolina officials say

High Point police say the woman reported she shot the man at a house “after he charged at her with an ax” at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

An officer found the man dead in the backyard, police said in a news release. The incident is under investigation, and police haven’t released the man’s identity.

The discovery came hours after the man slipped away from authorities at the same High Point house, the release said.

It happened when officers responded at about 10 p.m. Friday to a report of an assault involving the same man and woman, according to police.

The woman told police the man grabbed, choked and pushed her, High Point officials say.

Police say they sent a tactical team outside the house because they thought the man had access to a gun.

When officers got a search warrant at 2:30 a.m. Saturday, they found out the man had left the scene during their first conversation with the woman, police say.