Another North Carolina college student accused of making violent threat, officials say

A college student is accused of making threats to his university, and it isn’t the first time it’s happened in North Carolina this week, officials say.

Willard McKiver, 18, told his classmates at Campbell University about “his intent to blow up the school,” according to an arrest report from Thursday.

“The investigation, at this point, has not revealed any evidence that would indicate he was making or planning to make any explosive device,” Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats told The Daily Record.

McKiver, who lives in Durham, was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, jail records show.

“This behavior was taken seriously, and the person who allegedly communicated these threats was quickly taken into custody,” the university posted on Facebook.

The incident comes days after a High Point University freshman was found with two guns and ammunition in his dorm room, The News & Observer previously reported.

Paul Arnold Steber of Boston allegedly came to the North Carolina school because it was easier to get a gun in the state, WGHP reports.

Police say he had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” according to WFMY.

The High Point student had also watched footage of mass shootings, Assistant District Attorney Lori Wickline said, according to the Associated Press.

Steber was being held Friday in the Guilford County jail on charges of communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and weapons on campus or other educational property, records show.

The accusations of student threats come after an April 30 mass shooting at UNC Charlotte left two students dead and four injured. The alleged gunman was a former student.