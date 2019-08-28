Student who had guns on campus removed from North Carolina university, police say

Classmates told High Point University campus security about a student with guns, the North Carolina school says. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A student was found with guns at a North Carolina university after classmates alerted security officers, the school says.

High Point University officials on Tuesday night took away two guns the student had on the Triad-area campus, WFMY reports.

Police say a 19-year-old student had a “plan and timeline to kill people,” WGHP reports.

But , “no one was hurt and no shots were fired,” the High Point Enterprise reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

News reports about the guns came out the same day the university tweeted a quote from writer Chuck Palahniuk that said the following: “We all die. The goal isn’t to live forever, the goal is to create something that will.” It has since been deleted.

People aren’t allowed to bring guns to North Carolina educational institutions, according to a state law.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.