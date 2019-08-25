Landslides close road and trap cars in Western North Carolina, DOT says

Drone footage of massive landslide in Henderson County, NC Drone shows Highway 9 shut down after landslide Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drone shows Highway 9 shut down after landslide

Landslides in Nantahala Gorge have closed U.S. 19/74 in Western North Carolina, officials say.

The road was closed at 7:26 p.m. Saturday in Bryson City near NC-28 and will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Bryson City is in Swain County, about 65 miles west of Asheville.

Vehicles were stuck between slides in the gorge, but crews cleared a path and vehicles were able to exit, NCDOT tweeted just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The NCDOT has established a detour for drivers traveling through the area.

“Motorist are to take NC-28 North. Continue on NC-28 North to NC-143 West. Continue on NC-143 West to NC-129 South,” the department’s website says. “Continue on NC-129 South to re-access US-19.”

Crews will be clearing debris from the road until at least Tuesday, NCDOT tweeted Sunday morning.

Bryson City got .07 inches of rainfall Saturday and 1.85 inches on Friday, according to The Weather Channel.