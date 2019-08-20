Roads close near NC coast as aggressive roadhog with sharp teeth merges into traffic

Police in the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina, say an “unexpected visitor” forced roads to close to traffic. Drivers were told to stay away from the area where authorities say an alligator was spotted.
An “unexpected visitor” with sharp teeth shut down traffic in a North Carolina city on Tuesday.
