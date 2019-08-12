North Carolina
Someone left explosives at a rural North Carolina fire station, officials say
Explosives were left on the doorstep of a rural North Carolina fire station, prompting an investigation, officials say.
Wayne County officials say someone asked to “turn over two items” to the Dudley Volunteer Fire Department, WNCN reports.
Those devices were found Sunday afternoon at the fire station’s entrance, WITN reports.
Authorities took a closer look and thought the items could have been explosives, The Goldsboro News-Argus reports.
That’s when a robot took the devices — which were “rendered safe” — away from the fire station, WNCN reports.
Officials later confirmed they were actually explosives and detonated them, WCTI reports.
During the investigation, local officials contacted the FBI, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Goldsboro Daily News reports.
The fire station is about 10 miles southwest of Goldsboro.
