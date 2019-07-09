‘Suspicious packages’ investigated after arrest of pipe bomb suspect, SC officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A pair of “suspicious packages” forced the evacuation of a government building in South Carolina, about 1 mile from the site of recent pipe bomb explosions at a courthouse, officials say.

Police say the person who set off the bombs told them about additional devices at the Department of Social Services building in Pickens, according to The Greenville News.

The packages were found Tuesday morning on the roof of the building, WSPA reports.

Several first responders went to the scene, and state employees were evacuated from their offices, according to WYFF and WHNS.

The discovery comes after two pipe bombs exploded Sunday night outside the Pickens County Courthouse and shattered the building’s windows.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released, according to WYFF.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.



