NC man wanted in 42 sex offenses over 10-year span arrested in Virginia, cops say
A North Carolina man wanted in 42 sexual offenses was arrested in Virginia, police say.
Roberto Carlos Ayala, 36, was arrested in Fairfax County on Wednesday on warrants for the 42 offenses, which occurred in Albemarle, North Carolina, over an approximately 10-year span and included first-degree rape, the Albemarle Police Department said.
The Police Department issued warrants on him last week after a “thorough investigation,” the department said.
He is “awaiting extradition back to North Carolina,” police said.
No other details have been released.
