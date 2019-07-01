Suspected murderers, sex offenders among 174 arrests in NC roundup, feds say

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

A U.S. Marshals roundup ended with 174 arrests in Eastern North Carolina, officials say, including people wanted on sex offense and first-degree murder charges.

Federal agents and local authorities arrested people in the Fayetteville and Lumberton areas wanted on outstanding warrants and searched the homes of “high-risk individuals under the supervision of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.”

Last month, agents spent a week each combing Robeson and Cumberland counties. The feds said they seized $66,922 “along with quantities of a variety of narcotics including marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.”

They searched 134 homes of “high risk probationers or parolees,” according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

According to the Marshals, the most significant arrests include:

▪ “Javaras Hammonds, 20, of Lumberton, who was charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in relation to an incident that occurred in Lumberton on June 5.

▪ “Michael Alvarez, 31, of Fuquay Varina, who escaped from a NC DPS facility in Lumberton on June 12. Alvarez was captured within hours of the escape and a female who assisted in the escape was also arrested and charged.

▪ “Anthony Coar, 74, of Fayetteville, who was charged with violating the terms of his federal Supervised Release. Coar was found to be in possession of inappropriate images as well as devices to access internet content.

▪ “Marcus Bryan, 21, of Fayetteville, who was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon in relation to an incident that occurred in Fayetteville on June 7.”

Agents and local officials arrested 99 people in Cumberland County and another 75 in Robeson, the feds said.

“Operations such as these take substantial planning and would not be possible without the collaborative efforts of everyone involved. Additional operations are forthcoming and we are coming to your town in the very near future,” Michael East, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of North Carolina, said.