2nd daycare worker arrested after baby suffers head trauma, North Carolina cops say

An 11-month-old boy who had head trauma was repeatedly pushed into a crib by a North Carolina daycare worker, authorities say.

McKayla Paula Sausser, 19, is the second employee of the Childcare Network Daycare arrested for abusing the child, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The baby was in the care of the company’s Sneads Ferry facility last month and was taken to a hospital with head trauma, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Officials say daycare worker Bethan Pringle, 23, “intentionally dropped” the boy. She was arrested on June 19, according to Onslow County authorities.

An ongoing investigation found that Sausser pushed “the infant’s head down in a crib” with force, the sheriff’s office Facebook post said.

Sausser on Tuesday was charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury and received a $100,000 bond, authorities say.

The Childcare Network Daycare’s Sneads Ferry location shut down weeks after child-abuse allegations were made against Pringle, The News & Observer reported. The company can appeal its license suspension to the state, according to the report.

The child’s condition is expected to improve, the sheriff’s office previously said.

Sneads Ferry is in eastern North Carolina, about 140 miles from Raleigh.