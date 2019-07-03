Daycare worker intentionally dropped a baby, NC cops say. Now the center is closed

Daycare shut down after worker charged with intentionally dropping infant on head ABC11 reports that an Onslow County daycare has been shut down after a worker has been charged with intentionally dropping an 11-month-old on its head. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ABC11 reports that an Onslow County daycare has been shut down after a worker has been charged with intentionally dropping an 11-month-old on its head.

A North Carolina daycare has shut down weeks after authorities say a worker intentionally dropped an 11-month-old boy.

The child was at the Childcare Network in Sneads Ferry last month when he was sent to the hospital with head trauma, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say they determined Bethan Pringle, 23, dropped the boy on purpose and charged her with child abuse inflicting serious injury, a felony.

On Monday, the facility closed its doors, The Daily News reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says it suspended the daycare’s license after examining video footage and other information, WITN reports.

State officials found “multiple incidents of inappropriate treatment of children by two staff members,” according to The Daily News.

The Childcare Network can appeal the suspension in upcoming weeks, WITN reports. The facility hopes to regain trust and reopen the Sneads Ferry facility, according to The Daily News.

After the child-abuse allegation, the Childcare Network fired Pringle and another worker who was taking care of the boy, Spectrum News reports. The daycare center’s director was also terminated, the media outlet reports.

The child is expected to recover from his injuries, Onslow County authorities say.

Sneads Ferry is an eastern North Carolina town of about 10,000, roughly 140 miles southeast of Raleigh.

SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme