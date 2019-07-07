Body found in the ocean near pier on North Carolina beach, police say

Don’t panic! Tips for surviving a rip current Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water prevalent along our coastal beaches. If caught in a rip current, don't fight it! Swim parallel to the shore and then swim back to land at an angle.

A dead body was found in the ocean at a North Carolina beach over July 4 weekend, media outlets report.

On Friday, police were called to Sunset Beach around 6 a.m. about an unresponsive man in the water, according to WWAY.

Officers pulled the man from the surf near the Sunset Beach commercial fishing pier, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WECT.

The man’s name has not been released, and an investigation is ongoing, according to the StarNews.

The long holiday weekend proved to be especially troubled on North Carolina beaches.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy was rescued from the ocean on Holden Beach, North Carolina, according to the StarNews.

A 60-year-old man from Raleigh disappeared Wednesday morning while swimming with a boogie board near the Oregon Inlet on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, according to the National Park Service.