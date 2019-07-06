National Park Service identifies Raleigh, NC, man who vanished July 3 off Outer Banks

John Carmichael Healy (Michael Healy) has been missing since he went swimming the morning of July 3 off Cape Hatteras. National Park Service photo

The National Park Service has identified the Raleigh man who vanished Wednesday off Cape Hatteras as 60-year-old John Carmichael Healy.

Healy, who goes by Michael, disappeared while swimming July 3 near Oregon Inlet, at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, park service officials said in a press release.

Park officials also released his photo, along with a plea for “any information that could help locate Michael Healy.”

“National Park Service Rangers continue to patrol the shoreline for Mr. Healy,” said a press release.

U.S. Coast Guard officials suspended their search for him Wednesday night “after saturating the search area with multiple assets and other agencies,” according to a release.

Healy went missing about 9 a.m. Wednesday and the resulting 16-hour search covered more than 43 nautical miles, officials said.

“The girlfriend of the man told Dare County 911 that he had gone out on a boogie board to swim in the inlet Wednesday morning, but he did not return,” said the Coast Guard in a press release.

“Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet boat crews were launched alongside an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Air Station Elizabeth City. A Coast Guard crew found his boogie board located against a span of the (Bonner) bridge.”

Beaches off North Carolina have seen at least eight water-related deaths this year, including a 53-year-old tourist from Ohio who is believed to have drowned off Cape Hatters in early June.

Most of the deaths were blamed on rip currents, which pull swimmers away from beaches.

The National Park Service says there was “a low risk” for dangerous rip currents at the time Healy vanished.