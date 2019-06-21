Man told teen girlfriend to run over someone before house was set on fire, NC cops say

What are some obvious signs of arson? Joheida Fister, fire marshal with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division in South Carolina, talks about the telltale signs of arson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joheida Fister, fire marshal with the Town of Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Division in South Carolina, talks about the telltale signs of arson.

A 16-year-old drove her adult boyfriend to a North Carolina mobile home, setting into motion a series of events that would land the two of them in jail, authorities say.

Heidi Darlene Wolfe told police she traveled to the Taylorsville home Maria Calderon, 38, shared with her two children on Saturday, June 15, WBTV reports.

There, Wolfe says her boyfriend, Areli Aguirre Avilez, 30, shot two people to death, according to court documents obtained Thursday by the station and other news outlets.

When one family member ran away from the house, Avilez ordered his 16-year-old girlfriend to hit that person with a car, WSOC reports. The person died on impact, according to the station.

The pair then set fire to Calderon’s house, WSOC reported. The bodies of her children — Angel Pacheo, 11, and America Pacheo, 12 — were found inside, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials on Tuesday announced they were searching Catawba County’s River Bend Park for Calderon’s body.

Wolfe and Avilez are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and were expected to appear in court Friday, WSOC reports.

Arson charges have not been filed, the Hickory Daily Record reports. Avilez is Calderon’s ex-husband and was “charged with assaulting Calderon in December 2018,” according to the Daily Record.

“We have made two arrests and there possibly could be more,” Sheriff Chris Bowman said, WBTV reported.