Search continues for suspect in fire that killed boy, woman in Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

An 11-year-old has died in a house fire in Alexander County, N.C., that investigators say was purposely set, WBTV reports.

A woman also was killed in the Saturday night fire, WBTV reports.

Officials are searching for a man suspected of setting the fire. Authorities say he was the woman’s boyfriend, according to WBTV.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said the couple has had trouble in the past and a Domestic Violence Order was issued by the court, according to WBTV.

Officials say the man is believed to be in the country illegally and may be headed to the southern border, WBTV reports. The man has not been identified.

A 13-year-old is missing and may be with the suspect, reports WBTV.

Check back for updates.

