NC woman put eye drop in fiance’s soda to sicken him, cops say. She saw it in a movie.

Lake Wylie man died in his home; wife charged in his death Lana and Steven Clayton lived at 4586 Island Forks Road on Lake Wylie. York County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Lana Clayton on Friday with murder of her husband, who died July 21 from poisoning, police said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lana and Steven Clayton lived at 4586 Island Forks Road on Lake Wylie. York County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Lana Clayton on Friday with murder of her husband, who died July 21 from poisoning, police said.

A 31-year-old North Carolina woman tried to sicken her fiance by placing eye drops in his Coca-Cola — a move she’d seen in the movie “Wedding Crashers,” multiple media outlets reported, citing a police report.

Jaymee Lynn Cruz’s fiance notified authorities after seeing her put the drops in his soda late Saturday, WCCB reported.

Cruz hoped to make her fiance sick because she wanted to leave him and take her daughter with her, WSOC-TV reported.

Rowan County sheriff’s investigators arrested Cruz on a felony charge of distribute a noxious or deleterious substance, material or article, jail records show. Cruz is free on bail pending a court appearance.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ingesting eye drops can be life-threatening, according to the American Academy of Ophthamology. Most eye drop brands contain tetrahydrozoline, which, if ingested orally, can cause such symptoms as a “slow heartbeat, hypothermia and possibly even coma,” doctors report in an article on the academy’s website.

In 2018, a York County woman charged with murder in the death of her husband is accused of poisoning him with tetrahydrozoline, The (Rock Hill) Herald reported at the time. The woman remains jailed awaiting trial.