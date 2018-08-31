York County woman charged with murder in husband’s poisoning death, police say

A York County wife was charged with murder Friday weeks after her husband died because investigators found that she poisoned her husband, police said.

Lana Sue Clayton, 52, was arrested Friday for the killing of Steven Clayton, said Kevin Tolson, York County Sheriff.

Lana Clayton confessed to surreptitiously poisoning her husband’s food with a chemical called tetrahydrozoline.

Steven Clayton, 64, died July 21 at his upscale waterfront home on the South Carolina shore of Lake Wylie. But a toxicology report from Steven Clayton’s autopsy found that he had been poisoned with the chemical that is usually used in over the counter eye drops and nasal sprays.

Poisoning can happen when the chemical is swallowed or ingested, according to The United States Library of medicine Web site.

Steven Clayton was found in the foyer of his home after what appeared to be a fall down the stairs.

Police have not released a motive for the crime. Lana Clayton has no prior criminal record in York County, court records show.

Legal action concerning Steven Clayton’s estate after his death has already been opened with his wife appointed personal representative for Steve Clayton’s estate, according to officials with the York County Probate Court. It remains unclear what effect the arrest of Lana Clayton for murder will have on the probate action or how Steven Clayton’s estate will now be disbursed.

The couple lived in a house owned by Steven Clayton and valued at $822,000, according to county records. The lot next door to the home, also owned by Steven Clayton, is valued at $385,000, records show.

Steven Clayton, a Florida native, was a longtime community activist in Lake Wylie who retired after founding, owning and operating a company called Physical Therapy Resources. The company had branches around the United States, according to Steven Clayton’s obituary.

Clayton was well-known in lake Wylie for his generosity with children and other causes. Clayton, a former wrestling coach, mentored children in sports and other ways over the years.

The arrest of Lana Clayton for murder is the second spousal arrest in a homicide involving a York County couple in less than a month. On Aug. 14, former cop James Baldwin of York was charged with the murder of his wife, Judy.

Baldwin, a former York Police Department officer, is accused of beating his wife to death in Chester County in 2016, then covering up the crime. Baldwin claimed his wife died in a car crash on the way to a hospital after a fall from a ladder while hanging Christmas ornaments, but was charged after police investigated Judy Baldwin’s death for more than a year.

Lana Clayton has not yet appeared before a magistrate.

Check back for updates on this developing story.