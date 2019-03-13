Authorities targeted Dowless’ bank and phone records in 9th District probe, warrants show

Before making arrests in North Carolina’s election fraud case, state law enforcement officials went after McCrae Dowless’ phone records, ATM transactions and bank records for his political action committee, according to newly unsealed search warrants.

They also show that authorities were targeting Dowless long before the 2018 election.

Dowless is at the center of ongoing state and federal investigations into election fraud in the 9th Congressional District. The investigations last month led the State Board of Elections to take the unprecedented step of ordering a new election in the district that runs from Charlotte past Fayetteville.

Dowless was the first of five people arrested so far on state charges of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice and possession of absentee ballots in what election officials have called “a coordinated, unlawful, and substantially resourced absentee ballot scheme.”

The warrants released Wednesday relate to allegations of absentee ballot fraud in the 2016 general and 2018 primary election. The SBI first initiated its Bladen County absentee ballot investigation on Feb. 28, 2018, at the request of Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman.





The warrants, unsealed at the request of The Charlotte Observer and The News & Observer as part of a 14-member media coalition, indicate that specific records were seized. Among them:

▪ Records of transactions for two CashPoint ATMs on May 3, 2018, at Bladenboro and Elizabethtown. That includes any video surveillance, account numbers and other records. Investigators appear to be looking for specific transactions, as they requested records between 8:15 and 9 a.m. at the Bladenboro machine and between 10:35 and 10:55 a.m. at the Elizabethtown machine.

▪ Dowless’ cellphone records from Metro PCS.

▪ Records from Wells Fargo of all bank accounts and transactions associated with Patriots for Progress, a defunct political action committee co-founded by Dowless and his former associate Jeff Smith in 2014.

During last month’s State Board of Elections hearing, investigators revealed that when Republican congressional candidate Mark Harris hired Dowless in 2017, his first payments were personal checks made out to Patriots for Progress.

Affidavits attached to search warrants describe Dowless’ absentee ballot program.

Several people told investigators that Dowless paid them to collect completed ballots as well as absentee ballot request forms. They detailed different payment schemes from Dowless.

Tonia Gordon — who was charged in connection with the 2018 primary election — told investigators that Dowless paid her $5 for every absentee ballot request form and $5 for every completed absentee ballot she collected.

Kelly Hendrix, who testified during the elections board hearing and has not been charged, told investigators that Dowless would give her “gas money” for collecting absentee ballot request forms and completed ballots.

Matthew Matthis and Caitlin Croom, who have been charged, told investigators that they were paid $112.50 for every 20 absentee ballot request forms and another $112.50 for every 20 completed absentee ballots they brought Dowless prior to the 2016 general election.

“Croom said a text message was sent to McCrae Dowless regarding receiving a bonus payment from McCrae Dowless if certain political candidates won their elections,” one investigator’s affidavit says. The affidavit does not say if the bonus was paid.