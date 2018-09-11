‘Life-threatening’ Florence could bring 30 inches of rain as hurricane watches issued

The National Hurricane Center has issued its first Hurricane Watches for the east coast as Hurricane Florence continues its trek toward North Carolina.

The “extremely dangerous major hurricane” is predicted to hit the coast late Thursday or early Friday morning, dropping as much as 30 inches of rain in some areas, says the National Hurricane Center.

The watch covers the area from Edisto Beach, South Carolina, north to the North Carolina-Virginia border, according to a statement issued Tuesday morning.

“Additional watches may be required later today,” said the National Hurricane Center, warning inland areas have as much to worry about as the coast.

“The combination of storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.”

The water could rise 6 to 12 feet in the area of Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, including the Neuse and Pamlico rivers, says the National Hurricane Center. Cape Lookout to Ocracoke Island could see 5 to 8 feet of water, experts say.

A “probable” track of Hurricane Florence continues to show the storm hitting the North Carolina coast, though it appears landfall is edging north of Wilmington toward the Outer Banks, according to the latest maps issued by the National Weather Service.

Hurricane Florence was upgraded to a category 4 Hurricane Monday morning and it continues to build in size, strength and speed, says the National Hurricane Center.

It is currently moving west-northwest at about 15 mph and that speed is expected to increase in the next few days, says the center.

As of Tuesday morning, hurricane force winds were extending up to 40 miles from the storm’s center and “tropical storm force winds” were showing up as far away as 150 miles, said the National Weather Service.

Category 4 hurricane winds are in the 130 to 156 mile range, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The center is predicting “tropical force winds” -- in the 39 to 73 mph range -- would reach the coast by late Wednesday and move inland within 24 hours.

Evacuations of coastal North Carolina began at noon Monday, with Dare County officials calling for the entire county to evacuate. Other counties are evacuating low lying and flood prone areas. South Carolina is also seeing a mass exodus, after the state’s governor ordered a mandatory evacuation of the coastal counties.

Hurricane #Florence is not just a threat to the coast. Very heavy, prolonged rainfall is expected over a large portion of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic. Here is the latest 7 day rainfall forecast from @NWSWPC. pic.twitter.com/HVMCOMDQIr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 10, 2018

“Life-threatening flash floods” are now being predicted as the storm brings “very heavy, prolonged rainfall” across a large portion of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, said a tweet from the National Hurricane Center.

“Florence is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20 inches with isolated maxima to 30 inches near Florence’s track over portions of North Carolina, Virginia, and northern South Carolina through Saturday,” says the National Hurricane Center.

