Trump approves emergency declaration for NC ahead of Hurricane Florence

With current forecasts showing that Hurricane Florence will make landfall in North Carolina this week, the state got some important news.

President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in North Carolina, ordering federal assistance for the state as it braces for the powerful storm, and will look to recover from possible damage caused by Florence.

The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate “the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population,” according to a statement from the White House issued Monday night.

Hurricane Florence is now a Category 4 storm and is “rapidly strengthening” as it heads toward the Carolinas coast, bringing “exceptionally heavy rain,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

The federal government will provide “assistance for required emergency measures ... to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in all 100 North Carolina counties and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians,” the statement said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tweeted earlier Monday that he had requested a Federal Disaster Declaration to help speed federal aid for North Carolina.

At Governor Cooper’s request, North Carolina has been granted a Federal Disaster Declaration for #HurricaneFlorence. This will help speed federal aid for NC. pic.twitter.com/L5ZUo94323 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) September 11, 2018

At 3:41, the president tweeted:

“To the incredible citizens of North Carolina, South Carolina and the entire East Coast - the storm looks very bad! Please take all necessary precautions. We have already began mobilizing our assets to respond accordingly, and we are here for you!”

Trump said he spoke with Cooper and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday.

The State reported that McMaster announced a mandatory evacuation of the South Carolina coast, effective at noon Tuesday.