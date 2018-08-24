Republicans prepare new versions of NC constitutional amendments

Republican lawmakers rushed back to work Friday to retool two constitutional amendments that a court stripped from ballots because judges said the language would mislead voters.
A far-reaching proposal that would have stripped governors of their power to appoint members to hundreds of boards and commissions was whittled down to include changes only to the State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.
The second proposed amendment, which will limit governors’ powers in appointing judges and justices to vacant seats, remains largely unchanged. But the legislature added a clause that would make it clear that the legislature cannot avoid a governor’s veto by attaching unrelated legislation to a bill on judicial appointments. The rewritten ballot language has a much more expansive explanation of the proposed changes.
The Republican-controlled legislature is working under a tight deadline to get ballot language to the state elections office in a week. The House is expected to vote today and the Senate is expected to vote Monday.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the state NAACP sued over these two amendments, contending that the language explaining them that voters would see on ballot was misleading and prejudicial.
A panel of Superior Court judges agreed, and ordered the proposed amendments removed from the ballot. The court order also gave legislators a chance to make changes.
House Speaker Tim Moore said the amendments “were going to be clarified” in response to the court order.
Republicans in the legislature want six proposed constitutional amendments for the fall ballot.
The state’s five living former governors, Democrats and Republicans, opposed previous versions of the two amendments. Former Govs. Pat McCrory and Jim Martin, both Republicans, sent a letter to Republican legislators Friday asking them to withdraw the two amendments from the ballot, saying it would be the “statesmanlike course.”
In a news conference Friday morning, Sen. Dan Blue, the leader of Senate Democrats, said Republicans are more interested in power than policy.
“Power-grab amendments, that’s what this is about,” said Blue, noting this is the seventh special legislative session since early 2016. “An outrageous amount of this General Assembly’s time and resources have been spent circumventing the law and rigging, and trying to rig the system,” Blue said.
Comments