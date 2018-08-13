Former Gov. Jim Hunt speaks as, from left, Mike Easley, Jim Martin, Bev Perdue and Pat McCrory listen.
Former Gov. Jim Hunt speaks as, from left, Mike Easley, Jim Martin, Bev Perdue and Pat McCrory listen. Paul A. Specht aspecht@newsobserver.com
Former Gov. Jim Hunt speaks as, from left, Mike Easley, Jim Martin, Bev Perdue and Pat McCrory listen. Paul A. Specht aspecht@newsobserver.com

North Carolina

All former NC governors – from Hunt to McCrory – blast proposed power shift

By Paul A. Specht

aspecht@newsobserver.com

More from the series

North Carolina constitutional amendments

Coverage from The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The Herald-Sun of the constitutional amendments you’ll vote on in the November 2018 elections.

Expand All

August 13, 2018 01:58 PM

Raleigh

It usually takes a fancy event or a funeral for all five of North Carolina’s living former governors to convene.

On Monday, they congregated at the old Capitol in downtown Raleigh to warn voters about a pair of proposed constitutional amendments that would weaken the governor’s office and shift power to the legislature. The proposals are two of six amendments scheduled for the ballot this fall.

One of them would limit the governor’s authority to fill judicial vacancies. The other would grant the legislature — not the governor — the ability to set up a new state elections board and make appointments to state boards and commissions that have historically been made by the governor.

Gov. Roy Cooper is a Democrat and the General Assembly is controlled by Republicans.

Monday morning’s event featured both Republican and Democratic former governors: Republicans Pat McCrory and Jim Martin and Democrats Bev Perdue, Mike Easley and Jim Hunt.

Legislators who want the governor’s powers should have “the courage” to run for governor, McCrory said: “Earn it. Don’t hijack our constitution.”

  Comments  