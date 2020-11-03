Rep. Tom Rice wins reelection as 7th District Congressman for fifth term, AP reports

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice speaks with his supporters during his Election Night watch party Tuesday, Nov. 3 at Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest. The Myrtle Beach area Republican was reelected to a fifth consecutive term representing South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District dweissman@thesunnews.com

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice will continue representing the 7th Congressional District in Washington D.C. for a fifth consecutive term after winning reelection Tuesday night, according to Associate Press reports.

The Myrtle Beach area Republican, who was first elected in 2012, declared victory over Democratic challenger Melissa Watson, a longtime teacher who grew up in Dillon County.

Rice’s district represents all of Horry, Georgetown, Chesterfield, Dillon, Marlboro, Darlington and Marion counties, and part of Florence County. He has more than 61 percent of the votes with about 63 percent of total votes counted as of 10:30 p.m., according to the state elections website.

The Congressman held a watch party with supporters Tuesday night at Sneaky Beagle in Carolina Forest, where everyone was closely watching the televisions for any update on the presidential election and U.S. Senate race between incumbent Republican Lindsay Graham and Democrat challenger Jamie Harrison.

Rice, who has been working under a Democratic majority in the House for the past two years, was concerned that if Democrat Joe Biden won the presidency and Democrats took control of the Senate, their decisions would quickly lead to an economic recession.

If he does have to continue working under Democratic leadership, Rice said he’s confident that he’s formed solid relationships across the aisle, and he’s hopeful that whichever party is in power works in a more bipartisan manner.

While many attendees, including Rice at times, were not wearing masks inside the restaurant, Rice emphasized the importance of taking coronavirus precautions seriously, while also not shutting down the economy.

Rice and some of his family members tested positive for coronavirus in June, though he said he only had mild symptoms.

Watson, who had advocated for increased educational funding and clean energy, was critical of her opponent for his loyalty toward President Donald Trump and failing to secure more economic opportunities in the rural counties he represents.