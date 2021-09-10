Myrtle Beach hires a new city administrator. Here’s what we know about him

The welcome sign at the north entrance to Myrtle Beach, S.C. jbell@thesunnews.com

The City of Myrtle Beach hired a new assistant city manager, officials announced Wednesday.

Brian Tucker, who worked as Georgetown County’s director of economic development since 2014, started last week. He is responsible for supervising multiple city departments, said Mark Kruea, a city spokesman.

“We are a large and decentralized organization, so an assistant helps oversee those operations,” Kruea added.

Tucker told The Sun News on Thursday he will manage the public works department, planning & zoning, capital projects and construction services. He will also look after downtown development, neighborhood services and the convention center to ensure they run properly.

“I am excited to focus my attention on the City of Myrtle Beach,” Tucker said in the Wednesday Facebook post. “The city has made significant progress, and I’m eager to help make more improvements moving forward.”

Tucker graduated from Clemson University with a financial management degree and has experience in real estate and finance. He also has led the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce and the Georgetown County Chamber of Commerce.

He is dedicated to “improving the community and creating a more diverse and sustainable local economy,” according to the city’s Facebook post.

In January, the city hired Jonathan “Fox” Simons to be the city manager. He previously served as the deputy city manager. He replaced John Pedersen, who announced his retirement last year.

Kruea said city officials are also looking to hire a second assistant city manager as there were two positions before.