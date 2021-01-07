Myrtle Beach officially hires new city manager. What you should know about the job

Myrtle Beach officially hired its new city manager Thursday as the city faces economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city council agreed to enter into an employment agreement with current Deputy City Manager Jonathan “Fox” Simons during a special meeting. The council had entered into contract negotiations with Simons after a vote in December.

Simons replaces John Pedersen, who announced his retirement last year.

Simons will be an “excellent” city manager, Mayor Brenda Bethune said.

“I look forward to working with him as we continue to elevate our city,” Bethune said. “He is the right person for such a time as this, and he will be a great leader for our organization.”

To find a new city manager, the city worked with a management consultant to conduct a national search. The consultant received 66 applications and narrowed the field to 11 candidates. From there, the council selected three finalists.

Simons’ appointment comes as the city’s financial situation faces challenges during the pandemic, resulting in 53 city employees losing their jobs .

One big project that Simons will have to tackle is the city’s Downtown Master Plan, which was adopted in 2019. The project aims to establish a “framework to help revitalize, develop and connect the distinct geographic areas that form downtown today,” the plan states.

Simons has experience working in other South Carolina cities, including Greenville and Easley. He began working in Myrtle Beach in 2015.

“I am very pleased and honored, and I am happy to sign,” Simons said of the job. He added that he looks forward to working with the councilors.

What does a city manager do?

Myrtle Beach has a council-manager form of government in which the council serves as the legislative body and selects a city manager. The manager serves as the chief executive officer and is responsible for handling daily operations, according to the city’s website.

The city’s Code of Ordinances states that the manager can employ assistants to supervise departments as long as the hires are within the financial limits of the budget. The manager, with the council’s approval, can also award contracts and make purchases to fix damages from accidents or circumstances resulting in an emergency.

The city manager has the authority to select and remove any appointive officer or employee except for the municipal judge or city attorney, according to the city’s code. It also states that the manager may also appoint a city clerk and can become a department head.

South Carolina’s Code of Laws states that the manager is responsible for preparing an annual budget for council and administering it after its adoption. It also notes that the manager must submit an annual report on finances and administrative activities for the previous year to council. Other responsibilities of the manager include making financial reports for council as needed and advising council on the city’s financial condition and future needs.

“It’s a big job,” said Mark Kruea, the city’s spokesman. “The manager is literally the CEO of a $200 million corporation with 950 full-time staff serving about 35,000 residents and millions of visitors each year.”