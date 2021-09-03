Who is running for city council positions in North Myrtle Beach? Here are their names

North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

North Myrtle Beach has a nonpartisan election coming up in November. There are four council seats to fill.

Mayor Marilyn Hatley and council members Nicole Fontana (Windy Hill), Terry White (Ocean Drive) and Trey Skidmore (at-large) terms expire at the end of the year.

The filing period ended Thursday at noon.

Candidates running for mayor:

1. Marilyn Hatley

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2. Wayne Troutman

Candidates running at-large:

1. William (Bill) Davis

2. Trey Skidmore III

Candidates running for Ocean Drive community:

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

1. Clarence (Bubba) Olin Collins, Jr.

2. Norfleet Jones

Candidates running for Windy Hill community:

1. Nicole (Nikki) J. Fontana

2. Jolene Puffer

Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will count the absentee ballots at city hall. Then, they will meet on Nov. 4 to certify the election. Any runoff election will be held on Nov. 16.

Precinct and polling locations: