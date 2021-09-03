Politics & Government
Who is running for city council positions in North Myrtle Beach? Here are their names
North Myrtle Beach has a nonpartisan election coming up in November. There are four council seats to fill.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley and council members Nicole Fontana (Windy Hill), Terry White (Ocean Drive) and Trey Skidmore (at-large) terms expire at the end of the year.
The filing period ended Thursday at noon.
Candidates running for mayor:
1. Marilyn Hatley
2. Wayne Troutman
Candidates running at-large:
1. William (Bill) Davis
2. Trey Skidmore III
Candidates running for Ocean Drive community:
1. Clarence (Bubba) Olin Collins, Jr.
2. Norfleet Jones
Candidates running for Windy Hill community:
1. Nicole (Nikki) J. Fontana
2. Jolene Puffer
Election Day is on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will count the absentee ballots at city hall. Then, they will meet on Nov. 4 to certify the election. Any runoff election will be held on Nov. 16.
Precinct and polling locations:
Cherry Grove 1 Precinct - Chapel by the Sea Church
Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station #4
Crescent Beach Precinct - J. Bryan Floyd Community Center
Nixons 1 Precinct (Grande Harbour Residents only) - North Myrtle Beach High School
Ocean Drive 1 Precinct - Fire Station #1
Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Wampee Precinct (Park Pointe Residents only) - Riverside Elementary School
Windy Hill 1 Precinct - Windy Hill Fire Station #3
Windy Hill 2 Precinct - Fire Station #5
