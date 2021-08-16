Politics & Government
Local elections are coming up. Here’s how to cast your vote and run for office
General elections in Horry County are coming up in November.
Here is information for locals in Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach looking to vote or run for office in the nonpartisan elections, which will be on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
North Myrtle Beach
Anyone interested in running for office has to file with the city clerk. The filing period opens on Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. and closes on Sept. 2. The filing fee to run for mayor is $150 and council members are $75. Council positions open for the election include the mayor’s seat, one at-large seat, the Ocean Drive District seat and the Windy Hill District seat. Terms will last through November 2025.
Mayor Marilyn Hatley and council members Nicole Fontana (Windy Hill), Terry White (Ocean Drive) and Trey Skidmore (At-large) terms expire at the end of the year.
The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will count the absentee ballots at city hall. They will then meet on Nov. 4 to certify the election. Any runoff election will be held on Nov. 16.
Precinct and polling locations:
Cherry Grove 1 Precinct - Chapel by the Sea Church
Cherry Grove 2 Precinct - Fire Station #4
Crescent Beach Precinct - J. Bryan Floyd Community Center
Nixons 1 Precinct (Grande Harbour Residents only) - North Myrtle Beach High School
Ocean Drive 1 Precinct - Fire Station #1
Ocean Drive 2 Precinct - St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
Wampee Precinct (Park Pointe Residents only) - Riverside Elementary School
Windy Hill 1 Precinct - Windy Hill Fire Station #3
Windy Hill 2 Precinct - Fire Station #5
For additional election information, contact City Clerk Allison Galbreath at 843-280-5604 or akgalbreath@nmb.us
Myrtle Beach
Anyone looking to become a candidate must file with City Clerk Jennifer Adkins by the September date and must complete any forms required by the state Ethics Commission. Go online for more information.
The November election will allow voters to select a mayor and three at-large council members. Terms will last four years. The filing period is open from 12 p.m. Aug. 19 until 12 p.m. on Sept. 3. Terms for these offices last through November 2025.
Mayor Brenda Bethune and council members Jackie Hatley, Gregg Smith and Mike Lowder’s terms end January 2022.
The Municipal Election Commission will count ballots in the courtroom at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center after the polls close. The commission then meets at City Hall at 10 a.m. on the following Thursday to certify the election. Any run-off election will be held two weeks after election day.
Precinct and polling locations:
Coastal Lane #1 – Horry County Complex
Coastal Lane #2 – Mary C. Canty Recreation Center
Dunes #1 – Fire Station No. 5
Jetport #1 – Fire Station No. 3
Jetport #2 – General Robert H. Reed Recreation Center
Myrtlewood #1 – Myrtle Beach Middle School
Myrtlewood #2 – Fire Station No. 6
Myrtlewood #3 – Myrtle Beach Church of Christ
Ocean Forest #1 – Ocean View Baptist Church
Ocean Forest #2 – Claire Chapin Epps Family YMCA
Ocean Forest #3 – First Freewill Baptist Church
Sea Oats #1 – Gymnasium, First Baptist Church
Sea Oats #2 – Location TBD
Surfside Beach
Those looking to run in the upcoming election must file by Sept. 3 with the Town Clerk Sheri Medina. A filing fee of $75 is required. As a candidate, you will also need to register with the state Ethics Commission. Three at-large council positions will be open.
Council members Bruce Dietrich, David Pellegrino and Debbie Scoles terms end December 2021, meaning three at-large council positions are open. Terms will last through December 2025.
Precinct and polling locations:
To register to vote, visit https://www.scvotes.gov/ or contact the Horry County Board of Voter Registration at (843) 915-5440. Absentee ballots must be obtained through the county’s registration office in Conway. Voter registration deadline is Oct. 1.
Polls will be open on Nov. 2 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
