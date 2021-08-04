Politics & Government
Columbia mayor’s mask plan doesn’t consider parents’ rights, McMaster’s office says
More from the series
Columbia’s COVID-19 Emergency Order
Mayor Steve Benjamin declared a state of emergency for Columbia that includes mask requirements for schools within the city limits. What will that mean for your child this year? Here’s the latest.
Expand All
Columbia mayor’s mask plan doesn’t consider parents’ rights, McMaster’s office says
How will Columbia enforce mayor’s COVID mask mandate in city schools?
Richland 1 superintendent responds to Columbia mayor’s emergency mask order in schools
Mask mandate could come for Columbia schools as mayor issues COVID state of emergency
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office was critical Wednesday of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin’s emergency order to mandate masks be worn in elementary and middle schools.
“This is another attempt to force children to wear masks in schools without a bit of consideration for a parent’s right to make that decision,” said Brian Symmes, McMaster’s spokesman.
Benjamin’s order, which requires formal approval by the Columbia City Council, would have fire marshals go into elementary and middle schools to make sure students, staff and visitors are wearing masks.
Administrators could face $100 fines for violations.
But a budget proviso, a one-year law included in the state’s annual spending plan that took effect July 1, prohibits state dollars from being used to enforce mask mandates in schools.
“State law prohibits mask mandates in public schools, and the city’s ordinance would require teachers and administrators to violate state law,” Symmes said.
Comments