Here’s who will join the North Myrtle Beach City Council after Tuesday’s runoff election

North Myrtle Beach native Trey Skidmore will be the city’s new at-large council member after Tuesday’s runoff election, according to unofficial returns.

With 1,158 votes, Skidmore defeated Ronnie Nichols, who received 799 votes, according to the city. The North Myrtle Beach Municipal Election Commission will certify the election results on March 18.

Skidmore will finish the term of longtime council member Bob Cavanaugh, who spent nearly 20 years on the council. He announced his resignation in September.

The term run from March to November.

Ten candidates ran in a special election earlier this month to fill the vacant seat. Skidmore and Nichols were the top two vote-getters, but neither had enough votes to win the election. A candidate needed to receive 50% of the total votes, plus one to win the election.

Skidmore has served on the North Myrtle Beach Zoning Board of Appeals for the past two years. He owns TRS Builders, a construction company, Foxfire Communities and Barefoot RV Resort, according to his campaign page on Facebook.

He said he wants to serve on the council because he loves the city and shares the same concerns as those in the community.

Skidmore previously told The Sun News that if elected, he will support repaving U.S. 17 to help traffic flow, add sidewalks to secondary roads to improve pedestrian safety and add new stormwater outfalls to reduce flooding. He also said he will oppose tax increases.

Nichols has lived in North Myrtle Beach for 19 years and owns New Way Properties Myrtle Beach.

Skidmore will take the oath of office at the April 5 council meeting.