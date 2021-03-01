Here’s what Myrtle Beach residents need to know about the COVID-19 emergency declaration

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune extended the city’s emergency declaration for COVID-19 on Monday, which means residents and guests are still required to wear face masks.

The extension will last through March 31, according to the city. Individuals can be fined up to $100 for failing to wear a mask.

The extension comes as Horry County has seen a total of 34,497 confirmed cases and 528 deaths as of Friday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency reported 444,207 confirmed cases and 7,578 deaths in the state.

North Myrtle Beach also has a mask mandate in place. But Surfside Beach does not have one.

Last week, Myrtle Beach declared Monday as “COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day” during a council meeting as part of a national effort to recognize the pandemic’s effects.

Mask Order Rules for Myrtle Beach: