Here’s how long North Myrtle Beach’s state of emergency, mask mandate have been extended

North Myrtle Beach residents and visitors will have to continue wearing masks for up to 60 days following a Wednesday city council meeting.

The board unanimously voted to extend the local state of emergency, which includes the mask requirement, during a special meeting. It was set to expire Jan. 31.

Councilman Hank Thomas cited Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations in saying it’s important to be vigilant and ensure the safety of people in the community.

“It’s pretty simple. The virus is still raging and CDC has been pretty clear about the masks making a difference,” he said.

The CDC recommends that masks be worn in public when around people who don’t live in the same household.

The extension comes as Horry County recorded 23,165 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 318 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. The agency also reported 384,556 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 6,030 deaths in the state.

Myrtle Beach also has a mask order in place.

Mask Order Rules

What you need to know: