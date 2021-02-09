Myrtle Beach pushes back Spring Break Extravaganza due to COVID-19 related concerns

Myrtle Beach City Council decided to reschedule the annual Spring Break Extravaganza due to crowd size concerns during a council meeting on Tuesday.

The event, hosted by the Ocean Front Merchants Association, was to be held in Plyler Park from Feb. 27 through April 17 from noon to 8 p.m. everyday. It has been delayed until March 15.

Councilman Mike Chestnut said council must keep a close eye on the event because it might draw more people than expected.

“I think we ought to push it back because we have asked several other groups to move things back,” he said.

Last month, council agreed to postpone the Myrtle Beach Marathon until May 1 because of COVID-19. It was planned for March.

The association’s event will include DJs, bands and is anticipated to draw 250 participants each day, according to city documents.

The nonprofit also requested a Special Events Permit from council for a St. Patrick’s Day event scheduled for March 17 in Plyler Park from noon to 8 p.m. But council decided to delay voting on the matter due to concerns the event will also bring in a large crowd.

Troy Marron, the city’s special events supervisor, said the event will be gated due to the selling of alcohol. The association will have people manning the gates to ensure only 250 are allowed in the area at one time, he added.