Myrtle Beach Marathon rescheduled because of COVID-related problems

The Myrtle Beach Marathon scheduled for March has been postponed until May 1 due to problems associated with COVID-19, according to the group that runs it.

Capstone Event Group said the safety of their participants, staff and volunteers is its top priority.

“Following our most recent discussion with the City of Myrtle Beach and our medical partners at Grand Strand Medical Center, it has been determined that we will not have access to the medical resources required to safely produce the event on March 6th due to the strain placed on them from COVID-19,” the statement reads.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Myrtle Beach City Council agreed to reschedule the annual marathon after approving the event for March 6 at a meeting earlier this month.

“The marathon is a very valuable event to our area, and I am very pleased that they will be moving ahead with a new date, “ Mayor Brenda Bethune said in a statement.

Capstone Event Group, based in North Carolina, said all races will have a virtual option for those who are unable to make the new date. It will be the 24th marathon.